News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia

Sutton Swimming Club youngsters enjoy euccess at Regional Long Course Championships

Sutton Swimming Club youngsters turned in some magnificent performances in the Swim England East Midlands Regional Long Course Championships.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 7th Jun 2023, 17:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 17:41 BST

The Championships were held over three gala weekends with two at Corby International Pool and the other at Moorways SportsVillage, Derby.

Stand-out displays came from Thomas Swales and Aurelia Wawrzyniewicz in the U14 events and Evan Hawley and Jake Baugh in the 15 Years and over.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thomas swam eight events, made eight finals, winning seven golds and seven Junior Champion Medals.

Thomas Swales with his Regional long course medals.Thomas Swales with his Regional long course medals.
Thomas Swales with his Regional long course medals.
Most Popular

Aurelia swam seven events, made four finals and achieved seven new Pbs.

Evan came away with two bronze medals and Jake swam six events, made a final and achieved five new PBs.

There were a large number of Sutton swimmers achieved PBs which is credit to all the their hard work to be able to hold back the nerves and pull out their fastest times in such a big event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The level of swimming at the Regionals was exceptionally high, falling within the qualifying window to attain a spot at the British Summer Championships and/or the English National Championships.

Sutton had a large number of swimmers that had gained the regional qualifying times, helped by the strong showing at the County Championships held earlier in the year.

Being a regional event the SSC swimmers that are part of the County squad, Nova Centurion, enter under Nova but there were swimmers that swim just for SSC who were: Age 14 and under – Cailen Doud (SSC), Oliver Parkin (SSC), Ellie McKeaney (SSC), Daisy Stirland (SSC), Egor Golubs (Nova), Jack Hill (Nova), Lucia Fiori (Nova), Chloe Morton (Nova), Aurelia Wawrzyniewicz (Nova), Nicola Ablomiejko (Nova), Isabelle Thompson (Nova), Kayla Godfrey (Nova) & Thomas Swales (Nova).

Age 15 and over – Jack Patterson (SSC), Harry McKeaney (SSC), Jake Baugh (SSC), Adam Read (SSC), Amelia Roberts (Nova), Jared Collins (Nova), Liam Hill (Nova), Evan Hawley (Nova) & Tom Trueman (Nova).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you are interested in swimming for Sutton use the ‘Contact Us’ link on their website.

Related topics:DerbySutton