Sutton Swimming Club youngsters enjoy euccess at Regional Long Course Championships

The Championships were held over three gala weekends with two at Corby International Pool and the other at Moorways SportsVillage, Derby.

Stand-out displays came from Thomas Swales and Aurelia Wawrzyniewicz in the U14 events and Evan Hawley and Jake Baugh in the 15 Years and over.

Thomas swam eight events, made eight finals, winning seven golds and seven Junior Champion Medals.

Thomas Swales with his Regional long course medals.

Aurelia swam seven events, made four finals and achieved seven new Pbs.

Evan came away with two bronze medals and Jake swam six events, made a final and achieved five new PBs.

There were a large number of Sutton swimmers achieved PBs which is credit to all the their hard work to be able to hold back the nerves and pull out their fastest times in such a big event.

The level of swimming at the Regionals was exceptionally high, falling within the qualifying window to attain a spot at the British Summer Championships and/or the English National Championships.

Sutton had a large number of swimmers that had gained the regional qualifying times, helped by the strong showing at the County Championships held earlier in the year.

Being a regional event the SSC swimmers that are part of the County squad, Nova Centurion, enter under Nova but there were swimmers that swim just for SSC who were: Age 14 and under – Cailen Doud (SSC), Oliver Parkin (SSC), Ellie McKeaney (SSC), Daisy Stirland (SSC), Egor Golubs (Nova), Jack Hill (Nova), Lucia Fiori (Nova), Chloe Morton (Nova), Aurelia Wawrzyniewicz (Nova), Nicola Ablomiejko (Nova), Isabelle Thompson (Nova), Kayla Godfrey (Nova) & Thomas Swales (Nova).

Age 15 and over – Jack Patterson (SSC), Harry McKeaney (SSC), Jake Baugh (SSC), Adam Read (SSC), Amelia Roberts (Nova), Jared Collins (Nova), Liam Hill (Nova), Evan Hawley (Nova) & Tom Trueman (Nova).

