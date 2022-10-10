Sutton Swimming Club - best in East Midlands.

Head coach Simon Hill said: “I was delighted to hear that the hard work of everyone at the club had been acknowledged with such an accolade as this.

“Sutton is made great by its many volunteers, whether that be the committee, our team management, officials or, personally, the team that I work alongside, the coaching group.

“On a daily basis this team strive to give our swimmers the best opportunity to be the best version of themselves they can be.

“Whilst a large focus of our work is in the pool, completing eight hours a week of poolside coaching, we supplement this with our out of pool activities.

“Currently every child in the club gets half an hour of land activity per week.

“We focus our beginners’ group on core aquatic skills and, as they progress into our intermediate and advanced groups, each swimmer works with their coach on their personal development plan in which support is provided to cater for each individual’s needs.

“The club consistently punches above its weight in terms of swimmer development. There are over a quarter of our swimmers on the County Squad Nova Centurion, and of those old enough to qualify we had over 70 per cent of our swimmers competing at a County level competition last year.

"Over 30 per cent of these went on to compete at Regional level, with five representing the club at Nationals.”

This was just the start of another weekend of success for SSC as the club fielded 45 swimmers ranging from beginners attending their first open meet through to more seasoned swimmers at the Matlock & District Swimming Club (MAD) Autumn open meet in Matlock.

Once again, the SC medal haul was very impressive and saw Amelia Roberts crowned as Top Girl, having competed in six events and winning all six.

The top six swimmers in each event came away with a medal for their efforts and this encouraged and saw many PBs being achieved on the day with the top three receiving one of the MAD trophies.

SSC also had swimmers representing the County Squad at the Nova Centurion Sprint meet taking part at Harvey Haddon in Nottingham.

The SSC swimmers taking part in this event were: Evan Hawley (3rd 200 IM, 1st 50m & 100m Breaststroke 2nd 100m Freestyle), Tom Trueman (2nd 100m Butterfly & 1st 50m Butterfly), Daisy Stirland (2nd 50m Freestyle, 3rd 200 IM & 1st 100m Freestyle) Lucia Fiori (2nd 50m Butterfly, 3rd 100m Butterfly & 3rd 200m IM) & Aurelia Wawrzyniewicz (2nd 100m Backstroke, 2nd 100m Freestyle & 2nd 50m Butterfly).