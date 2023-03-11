It also allows club to field swimmers that did not have individual county times in the relay teams to get a taster for what the championships are about and trys to spur them on over the coming months so as to be able to compete individually next time around.

SSC tried to maximise the number of swimmers taking part by, where possible, fielding two teams for each age category while trying to maintain the competitiveness of each team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The events on the day were Mixed 4x50m Medley relays, Girls 4x50m Freestyle, Boys 4x50m Freestyle, Girls 4x50m Medley & Boys 4x50m Medley.

Sutton youngsters enjoy county relays.

Head coach Simon Hill said: “County relays never disappoints, nor did our swimmers or the blue army.

"I was asked in the morning, how many podium finishes we would make, they wanted eight, I said we should push for 10 and we did it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The bigger achievement for me is the team spirit and togetherness that was shown throughout the day.

“We saw so many personal bests that were so much better than swims only a few weeks before and I’m sure that’s because they were swimming for each other.

“The afternoons final session was a testament to the strength of the clubs’ swimmers, with 16 teams in the 16 finals.

“Blue army - you were amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s inspiring for us all poolside when we look up and see that wall of blue and hear your encouragement."

The results came thick and fast and, while SSC were unlucky in some races not to secure top spot, there were a lot of medals taken home by the SSC swimmers.

Mixed 200 Free Results

09/10 Years Old - Sutton A – Silver (Sienna Brett, Madison Brown, Kieran Doud, George Swales);

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12 Years Old - Sutton A – Bronze (Ellie McKeaney, Egor Golubs, Nicola Ablomeijko, Jack Hill);

14 Years Old - Sutton A – 4th (Thomas Swales, Oliver Jones, Daisy Stirland, Isabelle Thompson); 16 Years Old - Sutton A – 7th (Jake Baugh, Jared Collins, Amelia Roberts, Lola Robinson).

Mixed 200m Medley

09/10 Years Old - Sutton A – Silver (Kieran Doud, George Swales, Sienna Brett, Madison Brown);

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12 Years Old - Sutton A – Bronze (Freya Howard, Egors Golubs, Ellie McKeaney, Jack Hill); 14 Years Old - Sutton A – 4th (Daisy Stirland, Kayla Godfrey, Thomas Swales, Oliver Jones); 16 Years Old - Sutton A – 8th (Jake Baugh, Amelia Roberts, Jared Collins, Lola Robinson)

Girls 200m Freestyle Team

09/10 Years Old - Sutton A – Bronze (Sienna Brett, Madison Brown, Daisy Asher, Seren Charles); 12 Years Old - Sutton A – 4th (Ellie McKeaney, Nicola Ablomeijko, Avah Evans, Freya Howard): 14 Years Old - Sutton A – 6th (Elsa Barber, Daisy Stirland, Isabelle Thompson, Ellie McKeaney).

Boys 200m Medley Team

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

09/10 Years Old - Sutton A – Bronze (Kieran Doud, Henry Thompson, George Swales, Harry Bradshaw); 12 Years Old - Sutton A – 5th (Freddi Argyle, Egor Golubs, Jack Hill, George Bradshaw); 14 Years Old - Sutton A – 7th (Cailen Doud, Oliver Parkin, Thomas Swales, Oliver Jones); 16 Years Old - Sutton A – Silver (Jake Bagh, Evan Hawley, Jared Collins, Thomas Swales), Sutton B – 6th (Liam Hill, Nathan Palin-Moakes, Harry McKeaney, Jack Patterson).

Girls 200m Medley Team

09/10 Years Old - Sutton A – Bronze (Madison Brown, Daisy Asher, Sienna Brett, Seren Charles); 12 Years Old - Sutton A – 4th (Freya Howard, Nicola Ablomeijko, Chloe Morton, Elli McKeaney); 14 Years Old - Sutton A – 6th (Elsa Barber, Kayla Godfrey, Daisy Stirland, Ellie McKeaney).

Boys 200m Freestyle Team

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad