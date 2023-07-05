Sutton retain prestigious Top Club title at Nottingham Northern Junior Open
The accolade is no mean feat when taking into account the clubs present – Notts Northern SC, Repton Swim, Arnold SC, Nottingham Leander, Sherwood CSC, Hucknall SC, Kimberley SC, Southwell SC, Matlock SC and Crewe Flyers – and it was also the second successive year that Sutton had earned the prestigious Top Club accolade.
This was the 45th staging of this event and Sutton took 68 swimmers, 28 more than last year.
They swam 311 heats between them, which led to 124 final places and countless PBs being swam.
In many cases PBs gained in the heats were then surpassed by a new PB being gained in the final.
With the maximum medal haul for any individual swimmer on the day being five we saw a number of Sutton swimmers achieve this.
Sienna Brett landed five silvers, Aurelia Wawrzyniewicz with three golds and two silvers, Amelia Roberts with four golds and a silver, Egors Golubs with two golds, two silvers and a bronze, and Jack Hill with a gold, two silvers and two bronzes.
Maddison Brown also won three golds and a silver, and there were golds for Nicola Ablomiejko, Isabelle Thompson and Kayla Godfrey.
The medals table does not tell the whole story as Sutton had a number of swimmers finishing in the top six and also swimmers attending an open meet for the first time who came away with new PBs.
There were swimmers who made it into a final for the first time and some finals dominated by Sutton where all the podium positions were Sutton swimmers or Sutton had up to four swimmers in the finals.
The meet sees 50m swims across the four strokes of Breaststroke, Backstroke, Butterfly and freestyle with the fastest from the heats going into age group finals.
There is also a heat declared winner (HDW) for the 100 Individual Medley (IM).
