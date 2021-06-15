Sutton man celebrates Black Belt promotion

Sutton’s Alex Lee (19) is celebrating after he was promoted to Black Belt 1st Degree.

By Community Sport Reporter
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 4:49 pm
Alex Lee made the grade

The Sutton-in-Ashfield School of Tae kwon Do member achieved the honour after attending a recent grading in Stourbridge.

Classes also take place at the Larwood Sports and Social Club on Mondays 7pm to 8pm and Saturday 9am to 10am.

The class also trains in Chesterfield at Calow Community Centre on Tuesdays 7.15pm till 8.15pm.

Contact instructor David Smart on 01246 851784 for more information.

Sutton