Sutton father and son-in-law disabled darts title double at Blackpool Winter Gardens

Garry Bennett and Gareth Smith made it a father and son-in-law double win at the WDDA World Darts Matchplay at Blackpool's Winter Gardens.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 26th Jul 2023, 17:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 17:30 BST

Reigning two times world champion Garry, of Sutton, played in the Classic Division and Gareth in the Compris Division.

Both players represent England and play under the Disability England Darts Association.

They started their journey in February through qualifying for Q School in Blackburn.

Garry Bennett and Gareth Smith with their trophies from Blackpool.Garry Bennett and Gareth Smith with their trophies from Blackpool.
Garry Bennett and Gareth Smith with their trophies from Blackpool.
After both gaining their tour cards they played in six challenge tours across the UK with the top four qualifying for the semi-finals.

Gareth was the first to play his semi, beating his opposition 2-0 to move into the final.

The final was played on the main stage in front of thousands of fans against last years runner-up Rab Sutherland from Scotland, Gareth winning 2-1 under intense pressure.

Records were broken In Garry's semi as he became the first disabled darts player to average over 100 and won 2-0 with a 107.36 average.

He then went on to the final and played against Robert Sutherland Jnr and won 2-0 with a 180. finishing on the bull to win.

