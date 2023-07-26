Sutton father and son-in-law disabled darts title double at Blackpool Winter Gardens
Reigning two times world champion Garry, of Sutton, played in the Classic Division and Gareth in the Compris Division.
Both players represent England and play under the Disability England Darts Association.
They started their journey in February through qualifying for Q School in Blackburn.
After both gaining their tour cards they played in six challenge tours across the UK with the top four qualifying for the semi-finals.
Gareth was the first to play his semi, beating his opposition 2-0 to move into the final.
The final was played on the main stage in front of thousands of fans against last years runner-up Rab Sutherland from Scotland, Gareth winning 2-1 under intense pressure.
Records were broken In Garry's semi as he became the first disabled darts player to average over 100 and won 2-0 with a 107.36 average.
He then went on to the final and played against Robert Sutherland Jnr and won 2-0 with a 180. finishing on the bull to win.