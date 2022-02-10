Ashfield School of Boxing receive the cheque from Mansfield Building Society.

Mansfield Building Society’s Emma Hall is pictured presenting them with £893.80 to be used to purchase boxing gloves, hand wraps, gum shields and to fund a Level One boxing course to ensure they have a fully qualified female coach in order to run a female only boxing class.

Mark Curtis, a Level Two coach at the club, said: “We want to have a Level One female coach as female boxers tend to be more happy with a female coach than with men.

“We hope that will then entice female boxers to come up and join us. They will get free hand wraps and gum shields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have a qualified fitness instructor called Hannah going on a course in the next month or two to become a qualified boxing coach too and then we hope to get it going.

“We have two female boxers at the moment and we also have a boxfit fitness session for woman at which we get anything from 10 to 15 in the class.

“But that is more for fitness and we want to bring more women boxers in – we want at least 10.

“We have had enquiries from some of the fitness class about boxing competitively. It's massive now for women – self protection and fitness.

“We do get a lot of women boxers in amateur boxing now.”

On the club overall, he added: “We start at six years old and from six to 18 we have about 30, of which eight are carded boxers. Two are seniors and the others juniors.

“Then we have about another 20 adults in for fitness.”