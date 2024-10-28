Sutton boxer looking for sponsorship in a bid to become a title-winner

Luke Sheppard is looking for sponsorship to help progress his career.

Amateur boxer Luke Sheppard has always lived in Sutton and is now looking for sponsorship from local people and businesses to develop his boxing career and 'eventually bring championship titles to the town.'

Sheppard, 22, had learnt kickboxing from age seven and switched to boxing at twelve. 'I was in and out of different gyms but it's only recently I've taken it seriously and joined Ashfield School of Boxing. I've gained a special bond with my coach Dean Wilkinson who's been there since the club opened in 2021. I’ve flourished there, winning the East Midlands 80kg belt and a gold at the prestigious Riveria Box Cup in Torbay. I will be making a further defence of my belt on 19th November at Mansfield Town Stadium. If I win it three times I get to keep it.’

Coach Wilkinson agrees that 'Luke is focused and determined to succeed in amateur boxing and eventually achieve his goal of boxing professionally. He's been with us for eighteen months and having lost eighteen kilos has transformed himself from an overweight unfit youth into a young man as fit as many a professional boxer and who now does marathons for fun. We've developed an excellent coach /boxer relationship. Luke copes well sparring with some of the regional best. In the gym, Luke is the rock as motivation and positivity ooze around him. He's always up for additional training outside the gym and a quality role model.'

Former Quarrydale School student Sheppard works for Severn Trent 'until I'm able to train full time. My ambition is to win a national amateur title then go onto the pros and be the next Roy Jones Jr. I'm aiming for at least ten bouts over the current season and am on the cusp of becoming an elite amateur boxer.'

Like all high-level athletes Sheppard needs extensive sponsorship to assist with medicals, travel and accommodation at events, kit, gym costs etc. 'I appreciate the generosity of my four existing sponsors (Pirtek, IM Personal Development, Tomlin Personnel and Kyle’s Corner Automotive) who are all sticking with me for the second year.'

New potential sponsors eager to wear team Sheppard t-shirts can contact him at [email protected] or on Instagram Lukesheppard_ or on 07475 019836. Ashfield School of Boxing at 2a Outram Street is on 07738 013741