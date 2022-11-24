News you can trust since 1952
Supporters urged to support teenager in charity pool match in Mansfield

On Saturday, November 26, 12-year-old Tyler Hemstock will be playing Chai Bhogal, aged 15, to a race to 18.

By Michelle HemstockContributor
2 hours ago - 1 min read

The two charities are, for Tyler, Nottinghamshire air ambulance and, for Chai, Cancer Research, charities close to the boys’ hearts.

Both play for Nottinghamshire Blackball Youths team.

Tyler has just qualified for England under-15s.

The Towers, Botany Avenue, Mansfield.

The match starts at 6pm at The Towers, Mansfield. Supporters are welcome to come and give the boys support.

They have raised £320 so far. All donations are welcome.

We would like to thank the towers for donating the match table for the charity event.

