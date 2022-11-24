The two charities are, for Tyler, Nottinghamshire air ambulance and, for Chai, Cancer Research, charities close to the boys’ hearts.

Both play for Nottinghamshire Blackball Youths team.

Tyler has just qualified for England under-15s.

The Towers, Botany Avenue, Mansfield.

The match starts at 6pm at The Towers, Mansfield. Supporters are welcome to come and give the boys support.

They have raised £320 so far. All donations are welcome.

