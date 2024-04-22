Successful testing weekend in Czech Republic for Huthwaite truck racer Mark Taylor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Driver Mark Taylor and the team had a successful weekend ahead of the start of their second season in the Goodyear FIA European Truck Racing Championship in just under a months time.

Taylor had a phenomenal three day test at the Czech Republic’s Autodrom Most circuit, topping lap times and the truck ran as if it was on rails over the extensive and demanding sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 13 European truck racing teams were present including previous European Champions, all hoping to get the most out of the six test sessions, each lasting around four hours.

Mark Taylor at his Czech Republic testing weekend. Photo by Richard Kienberger.

The three days saw a mixture of weather that worked well for the team practicing different set ups on Autodrom Most’s 2.617 miles of tarmac with 21 corners - and at speeds of around 100mph Taylor was making the tyres squeal.

Taylor finished last season 12th in the FIA ETRC Championship, taking fifth spot in the FIA ETRC Promoters Cup for newcomers and the team finished fifth in the FIA ETRC Teams Championship

Without Taylor’s massive crash part way through the season, he would have been placed higher as his performance and ability to adapt to a new race series was phenomenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor said: “It’s been a great three days testing here at Most. The truck has perhaps run the best since before my crash last season.”

At the end of last season the truck had some extensive work done at its UK base after it was virtually re-built in Germany during last season after Mark’s coming together with the pit wall in the Czech Republic.

The team travelled to its European base in Germany a few weeks ago and now can wait for the second encounter on some of the world's greatest race circuits, including Nurburgring and LeMans.