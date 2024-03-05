Student trio boost Blidworth footballers’ skills

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sports students Kadi-Rose Townsend and Kya Cantrell, both 17, and Reanna Davies, 19, have dedicated their Tuesday evenings to coaching Blidworth Bengals under-10s team as part of the sports learning company.

The trio, who currently all play for the college’s girls’ football team, got involved in putting a coaching programme together for Blidworth Bengals after programme area leader for sport Chris Fraser put a call out to sports students, seeking volunteers for a junior team coaching initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the last six weeks Kadi-Rose, Kya and Reanna have put together a full programme of skills at the college’s sports hall at the Derby Road campus, which have enabled the team to practice targeting, shooting and passing, as well as enjoying a game after each coaching session.

Blidworth Bengals with their student coaches

Reanna said: “Each week we’ve covered different topics to improve the girls’ skills on the pitch and they’ve concentrated well on their skills and engaged brilliantly with us.

“We’ve watched them become more confident and their co-ordination skills with the ball have been amazing and the feedback we’ve had from their parents who often spectate, has been very positive.”

Setting up this learning company initiative has helped the students with their coaching skills, which they have honed over the academic year with a number of primary school’s sports sessions run in conjunction with School Games organiser for Mansfield, Nicky Biggs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Learning companies were set up across the college to enhance students’ work-related knowledge and skills to run alongside their study programmes. Key employability skills such as customer service, financial management, problem-solving and teamwork are now flourishing amongst all groups.

(L-r) Kia Cantrell, Rianna Davies and Kadie-Rose Townsend who ran the coaching sessions

Player with Blidworth Bengals, Aida Fraser, 8, said: “I’ve really enjoyed these football sessions. They’ve made me a better footballer. The students are really good coaches and I like how fun they make it and it’s interesting too. When I’m older I would like to be a Lioness.”

Programme area leader for sport Chris Fraser said: “Setting up the Skills School has made a significant impact on, not only the players at Blidworth Bengals, but also the three amazing coaches. Each of the players have found a new role model in Kya, Kadi-Rose and Reanna.

“The technical development of the players is unquestionable but most importantly, their love for the game and confidence has flourished.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the Blidworth Bengals’ parents, Cerys Crow, said: “My daughter Georgia has always been into football. Try to develop more ball mastery skills and footwork as opposed to just kicking. I’ve noticed the group have improved over the six weeks with their passing moves and footwork. The student coaches really communicate well with the girls and they’re so friendly and welcoming which helps the girls to blend in – it’s been brilliant.