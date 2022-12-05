A decent display at Sherwood Colliery ended in a 2-0 defeat on Saturday but boss Craig Weston, who returned for another spell as manager five weeks ago, was not too downhearted.

“Obviously it's another loss, which is disappointing, but I was quite pleased with our performance,” he said.

“We are desperate for that first win since I came back as manager so we have to keep plugging away and working hard at it.

Craig Weston - seeking cutting edge up front.

“Results are the key thing, and if we keep turning in performances like that then I believe they will come.

“We showed good attitude and are just missing that bit of a cutting edge up front you need to win games. We are on the lookout all the time for someone who will strengthen us in that department.

“We have put one or two 'seven days' in for a few players and are just waiting back on a loan signing that could possibly happen, but we have not heard back from him yet.

“But in every other department we looked a match for Sherwood.”

Weston knows the size of his task ahead and said: “I always knew this was going to be a tough job.

“You don't just come in and everything is rosy straight away. It was always going to be hard work. There are some good sides in this league – it is a strong league – even the sides down there near us.”

James Matthews bagged the breakthrough goal for Sherwood on 28 minutes, firing into the bottom corner from the edge of the box, and Dean Freeman sealed the win on 70 minutes.

With only one win in their 20 games so far, Selston are a point adrift of Heather St John's and seven adrift of third-from-bottom neighbours Eastwood CFC, who also have a game in hand.

Selston now face a crucial home clash with fourth-from-bottom neighbours AFC Mansfield on Saturday.

“They picked up a win on Saturday which obviously we didn't want,” said Weston.

“Hopefully we can put in another performance like the one against Sherwood and give ourselves a chance of getting the three points.

“It is another six-pointer. We had one against Heather St John's a couple of weeks ago when we didn't play anything like we have been and got beaten. That was a big blow. But everyone is clubbing together, the atmosphere is good and the camaraderie is good to say we're bottom of the league.

“If we could start picking a few three points up it would go from strength to strength.

“We need everyone to keep doing the right things and hopefully our luck will turn.

“Little things go against you like deflections. It's the same in any league – if you're down near the bottom things don't quite go for you.

“You have to work as hard as you can, get everyone that bit fitter and sharper, and be positive. Hopefully then things start turning for you, you get a bit of a rub of the green and things start falling for you.”

