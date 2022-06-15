The Deepings Squad brought home 21 medals from the Fenland Open Meet

The competition, spread over four weekends from March to June, is a showpiece for nine-to-12-year-olds, and gives younger swimmers the opportunity to race all four 50m events, the 200m freestyle and the 200m individual medley (100IM for nine-year olds) twice over.

Ashton Hunter, Deepings’ promising new star, showed why he is drawing rave reviews from within the Lincolnshire area as he stormed to a comfortable win in the nine-year-old age group.

Ashton topped the podium after winning all 12 events, including the three on the final day: 50m breaststroke, 50m freestyle and 100IM.

During the competition, he also set a new Deepings Swimming Club short-course record for nine-year-olds in the 200m freestyle with a time of 2:52.80.

Making it a one-two in the 9yrs age group was Oliver Clarke who scooped second place after a string of fine performances and a host of new personal bests.

In the 11yrs age group, James Cash collected the trophy for fourth place overall, while Oliver Shepherd secured second spot in the 12yrs age group with personal bests in the 50m freestyle and 50m breaststroke on the final day of racing.

Two nine-year-old girls completed Deepings’ trophy haul at this year’s Grand Prix. Annabel Shepherd came fourth overall and Lottie Flatters was fifth with both girls achieving some huge PBs.

Deepings Swimming Club head coach Lynn Chapman was delighted with the performances over all four weekends of competition.

“While we had six swimmers taking home trophies, all of our younger swimmers did themselves proud at this year’s Grand Prix,” she said.