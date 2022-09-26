Strong finish to the season for Mansfield Triathlon Club

In the Equinox 24 hour ultra-distance running event, Chris Shooter completed 190 km in 24 hours of continuous running to take fourth amongst the solo runners.

The race is timed to coincide with the Autumn Equinox and is held on a challenging undulating 10km lap course at Belvoir Castle.

Chris’s outstanding result sees him positioned as one of the regions finest ultra-distance runners.

Chris Shooter sets the pace at the Equinox 24.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In other great news for the club, two of its juniors achieved first in category in the East Midlands Junior Race Series.

In the Tristar 2 category Evie Clifton took first overall, having won two and coming second in two further events.

Charlotte Alcock won the Youth category with three outright wins and a further podium finish.

The series results are calculated by taking the average of an athlete’s top four results.

Chris Shooter sets the pace at the Equinox 24.

Other members of the Alcock family were in action at the Outlaw X half-ironman distance race held in the grounds of Thoresby Park.

GB age group competitor Emily Alcock took first in category in the impressive time of 5 hr 46 min and 14 sec whilst dad Tony, who recently qualified for GB, was ninth in category in 4 hr 56 min and 45 sec.

Also racing strongly was Debs Kerry, who took 10th in age group in the equally impressive time of 5 hr 52 min and 19 sec.

In the Future Outlaw Mini, Amelia Kerry completed the 1.2 mile run in just 13 min 58 sec.

The four were strongly supported by a team of 12 club members, who crewed one of the event’s feeding stations.

Meanwhile, Lewis Turner is on tenterhooks, waiting to hear if he will be joining Tony and Emily as GB age group athletes.

Lewis took second in age category at the Darley Moor duathlon in 1 hr 1 min and 55 secs.

This year’s event is a designated GB qualification race and Lewis’s second place and blistering speed stand him in good stead to achieve qualification.