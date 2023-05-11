News you can trust since 1952
Stone monument unveiled to mark Mansfield Bowling Club's 300th anniversary

Historic Mansfield Bowling Club has unveiled a permanent memorial stone to commemorate its 300th anniversary.

John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 11th May 2023, 13:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 13:48 BST

Working closely with Jason Barrett and Susan Pitts from The Natural Stone Company, Mike Lake from MBC, selected the piece of York Stone and planned the design for the monument and appreciated the support from Melvin Savidge and Paul Sanderson.

The first record of Mansfield Bowling Club, after research by the club and the Old Mansfield Society was 1723 when bowling was recorded on the club’s old green behind the Bowling Green Inn, which became the Bowl in Hand situated in Leeming Street.

In 2009 after a huge effort by Graham Headworth, Mike Lake, George Burke and Melvin Savidge, the four Trustees, the club moved to its new home on Chesterfield Road.

Vice president Dawn Wood, QE Endowed Trust's John Carter, and president Trevor Livings with the stone.
Vice president Dawn Wood, QE Endowed Trust's John Carter, and president Trevor Livings with the stone.
The unveiling of the monument took place as part of the Club’s Coronation Celebrations.

John Carter from the Queen Elizabeth’s Endowed Trust, who has been hugely supportive of the club since it began its search for a new site in 2007, performed the unveiling as recognition of the debt which the club owes to the Trust.

In his address, John made reference to the importance of the close relationship which exists between the Trust and the Bowling Club and said how pleased he was that the club’s commitment to the coaching of students from Queen Elizabeth’s Academy was so well established.

President Trevor Livings thanked the Trust for its continuing support and pledged to continue the club's work with the Academy and their support for the wider community through their open coaching scheme and the club’s support for local charities.

President Trevor Livings then presented certificates of appreciation to Melvin Savidge, Mike Lake, Elmsley Beal, Graham Headworth, Norman Cantrill, Eleanor Lake and Cheryl Crowe, who have supported the club for over 20 years.

There followed a round-robin competition for the Coronation Trophy, won by Hazel Southerington and Jill Czubkowski who beat Mike Lake and Peter McGee with the bottle of whisky, supplied by the President for the ‘Spider’ by Mike Lake.