Spinner Calvin Harrison departs Notts for Northants
The spin-bowling all-rounder made ten First-Class appearances for Northants across a number of loan spells last summer, claiming 36 wickets and scoring just under 500 runs, in addition to the four wickets in his sole Championship match for Notts.
Overall, Harrison, who first signed terms at Trent Bridge in 2021 following an impressive showing for Oxford UCCE in a pre-season friendly, has taken 103 all-format wickets for Notts.
Harrison began life with the Outlaws as a T20 specialist during his first two summers, before blossoming into an all-format player over ensuing years.
His athletic fielding also further endeared him to the Notts faithful, as he claimed 82 catches across his time at Trent Bridge to give him direct involvement in a total of 185 scalps.
Head Coach Peter Moores said: “It’s a tough decision for everyone connected to the club when we have to make a decision like this, but doing so is part of the modern cricketing landscape.
“Calvin’s keen to play more four-day cricket, so we’ve agreed to his release to allow him to continue his development.
“His development and impact for us over recent seasons have shown his improvement as a player, especially in the shortest format of the game.”
“On the positive side, we already have a depth of spin resources, and this move will create further opportunities for Liam Patterson-White, Farhan Ahmed, and our recent signing Joe Pocklington.
“We wish Calvin well for the future and like all players that have moved on from us, we’ll never close the door on a return at some stage.”
Harrison said: "I’ve really enjoyed my time at Notts and I'm sad to be leaving. I’d like to thank Peter and Mick Newell for giving me the opportunity at Trent Bridge, and to all the coaching staff who have helped me to grow my game across all formats."
"It’s been a great dressing room to be part of, and I wish them the best of luck in defending the title next season."