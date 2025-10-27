Spinner Calvin Harrison departs Notts for Northants

Calvin Harrison made ten First-Class appearances for Northants across a number of loan spells last summer.

Nottinghamshire have reluctantly permitted Calvin Harrison to be released from his contract one year early in order to allow him to sign for Northamptonshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spin-bowling all-rounder made ten First-Class appearances for Northants across a number of loan spells last summer, claiming 36 wickets and scoring just under 500 runs, in addition to the four wickets in his sole Championship match for Notts.

Overall, Harrison, who first signed terms at Trent Bridge in 2021 following an impressive showing for Oxford UCCE in a pre-season friendly, has taken 103 all-format wickets for Notts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison began life with the Outlaws as a T20 specialist during his first two summers, before blossoming into an all-format player over ensuing years.

His athletic fielding also further endeared him to the Notts faithful, as he claimed 82 catches across his time at Trent Bridge to give him direct involvement in a total of 185 scalps.

Head Coach Peter Moores said: “It’s a tough decision for everyone connected to the club when we have to make a decision like this, but doing so is part of the modern cricketing landscape.

“Calvin’s keen to play more four-day cricket, so we’ve agreed to his release to allow him to continue his development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His development and impact for us over recent seasons have shown his improvement as a player, especially in the shortest format of the game.”

“On the positive side, we already have a depth of spin resources, and this move will create further opportunities for Liam Patterson-White, Farhan Ahmed, and our recent signing Joe Pocklington.

“We wish Calvin well for the future and like all players that have moved on from us, we’ll never close the door on a return at some stage.”

Harrison said: "I’ve really enjoyed my time at Notts and I'm sad to be leaving. I’d like to thank Peter and Mick Newell for giving me the opportunity at Trent Bridge, and to all the coaching staff who have helped me to grow my game across all formats."

"It’s been a great dressing room to be part of, and I wish them the best of luck in defending the title next season."