Spartans pull no punches in pursuit of hard work

Youngsters of all ages can take part in sessions.

“It’s a love that keeps going, and the hard work is worth it.”

Those are the words of Ashfield Spartans boxing coach Stewart Nubley, who has been involved in the sport locally for over 45 years and who is now helping create the next wave of talented youngsters who are excelling in the ring.

Nubley first got involved with Ashfield Spartans in its initial form as a fighter back in 1979. He then played a pivotal role in re-forming the club in 2021, since when it’s gone from strength to strength and even seen Nubley pick up the BBC Sports Personality of the Year’s Unsung Hero award in recognition of the work he does.

The club is affiliated with England Boxing, the Sport England national governing body, and has achieved outstanding success both in the ring and through its contributions to the local community.

Stewart Nubley (centre) receives an award from the High Sheriff of Nottingham in recognition of his community work.

And with the sport of boxing continuing to be recognised as a key to giving both youngsters and adults of all ages a meaningful avenue to take when it comes to improving fitness, mental health and overall physical resilience, Nubley says the rewards are never-ending.

He said: “To be better at anything means hard work but since reforming the club we’ve had remarkable success.

"We’ve had five Box Cup champions, a large number of regional champions, fighters competing all over this country and abroad, and as coaches we’ve won awards for the work we do with young people.

"You don’t go into coaching for financial reward, it’s all voluntary, but the love you have for it keeps going and although it can be frustrating at times if things don’t go your way in competitions, it’s always worth it when you see the enjoyment people get from it on every level.”

The club offers training sessions throughout the week.

Spartans’ membership is strong and steady, with the club currently boasting around 20 boxers but having had as many as 28 in the past – numbers that are perfectly manageable given the coaching resources at hand and which also enable the relevant amount of time to be devoted to each fighter, whether they are more casual participants or preparing for a big show.

"The amount we have now is a good number,” said Nubley.

"If you have too many, it’s great to have people here but you don’t have the time to coach them properly as our coaches can’t divide their time as easily.

"Fighters come and go – some have gone off to university, some have joined the forces, some devote more time to college or some just take a break, all of which is fine.

Spartans fighters have won competitions both at home and abroad.

"Education is far more important. If a boxer comes to me and says they need time to revise, then we can just say to come back to boxing in six months. Don’t hamper yourself educationally to be here.

"The age ranges tend to be from around 11 to 22 and if we have a boxer about to compete in a championship then we’ll probably give them more attention in the week or two leading up to it to give them the best chance of winning it. The following week you then might need to give that time to someone else.

"My job, and that of the other coaches, is very simple. We want boxers to fulfil the maximum potential of what they do.”

Spartans currently have five coaches but Nubley says the opportunity is always there for more to come on board.

The club welcomes new coaches and sponsorship.

He said: “We have five now but are also training other people to be coaches and they’ll all gain more experience if new people come.

"I’m in my 60s now and can’t go on forever, so new coaches are important and it’s all about helping.

"We have group sessions on three nights of the week but it can be a seven-days-a-week operation. If someone is competing we’ll do extra one-to-one sessions, bring in extra coaches and so on, while some adults come down to train even when the coaches aren’t here just to get an extra session in.

"We also run ladies fitness classes on Tuesdays and Fridays and men’s mental health sessions too, so we are about much more than just boxing.”

Nubley is adamant that boxing can provide a valuable outlet for people of all ages and abilities, but also in an environment where they can be helped to thrive in a more private setting.

He said: “I’ve tutored in colleges and worked with young people for 30 years. You may only get five out of 100 who box – some may be struggling with body image, anger management or mental health issues and some will just want to do it for the love of the sport.

Spartans train at Congress House in Kirkby.

"Our club is a safe haven. Nobody will bother you. It’s often about building the person more than the boxer. It’s a one-to-one sport, everybody is friends and we look after each other and we can make it a big social occasion too. We are a community and hope to build that and we’re all there to support each other.”

This weekend, Ashfield Spartans will host another of their own shoes at Kirkby Leisure Centre. The events are always sell-outs, with up to 400 attending depending on the venue, and give the club the chance to showcase their fighters’ talents as well as raising valuable funds.

Sponsorship is another avenue for fundraising and Nubley says support is always welcomed.

He said: “We’re always grateful for sponsorship because punching bags wear out, as do gloves and other equipment. It’s not like football where you just rent a pitch – this is our facility to pay rent on and even little bits help. We received a donation of £300 the other day and that enabled us to buy a load of new gloves, which means a lot to a small club like ours.

“We put so much energy into our own shows. There will be trophies to hand out and the High Sheriff of Nottingham will present one for the best boxer of the night. Respect is massive between different clubs and it’ll be another great event. That respect in the sport is so important – you punch each other for three rounds but afterwards have a drink, bit to eat and wish each other luck and it would be very sad for the sport if that ever went.”

Anyone interested in sponsoring the club can contact Stewart on 07949 507352. Tickets for the club’s show, which takes place on Saturday (Nov 8) are still available with doors opening at 1pm and boxing starting at 2pm. Tickets cost £20 for standing or £200 for tables of eight at £25 per person.

For more information about Ashfield Spartans Boxing Academy, visit www.facebook.com/ashfieldspartansboxingacademy.

Training sessions are held every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 6pm at Congress House, Unit 1, Kingsley Street in Kirkby.