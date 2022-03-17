Alicia Barrett - into the final 11 of the competition

Alicia Barrett, 18, travelled to Sweden last week for a shoot-out driving on ice against 10 other female drivers.

“Formula Woman gave me the opportunity to test my driving skills in a racing car – something I have never done before,” she said.

“I have learned so much from the experience and it was inspirational to meet so many other like-minded women with a passion for motorsport.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Formula Woman competition was open to women with little or no motor racing experience. With the ultimate prize of a fully sponsored McLaren GT4 seat for four women in the UK GT Cup Championship 2022, it attracted applicants from 28 countries.

Alicia said, “I was proud to be the youngest finalist but disappointed not to clinch one of the sponsored GT4 seats.

“I really enjoyed getting in racing cars for the first time and the various challenges the competition presented. It has just made me more determined to keep racing!”

Worksop College Head Girl Alicia, who only passed her driving test in September, enjoyed European success in kart racing and was 2017 X30 Ladies Champion at Le Mans and 2019 European Women’s IAME X30 Champion at Varennes sur Allier circuit, France.

Unfortunately, due to a lack of funding, she was unable to continue her karting during the pandemic or make the transition to car racing.

During the competition Alicia was tested on a range of skills including driving a variety of racing cars on track, kart racing, driving on ice, simulator driving, fitness, media skills and racing knowledge.

“Having proved my all-round capabilities, I will continue to pursue a future in car racing with my ultimate goals being saloon car and GT4 racing and classic car racing.”

She continued: “Finding the necessary backing and openings in the current climate is not easy.