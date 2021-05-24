Southwell ready for competitive racing card

Azzuri is our top tip for the 1pm race. (Photo by Mike Egerton - Pool/Getty Images)

The going is currently Good to Soft, Good in places at the track and we have previewed the pick of the action.

The feature race of the day is the opening £8,000 Free Racecourse Entry With Golf Membership Handicap Chase (1.00pm) in which four runners go to post for the two-mile event.

The 7/4 market leader is Azzuri for Dan and Harry Skelton. The nine-year-old has finished second on his last two starts, which included an effort at Southwell in March. He has to shoulder top-weight in this event, but looks sure to go well. His rivals include Coole Well (5/2) who was fourth on his latest start and has since joined Fergal O’Brien and undergone wind surgery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four runners are completed by Fourth Of July (3/1) who has won two of his latest three starts and Sainnes Star (4/1), a good second at Huntingdon last time out.

Elsewhere on the card, the Rolleston Revival Village Event Mares' Handicap Hurdle (4.30pm) boasts a prize fund of £7,200 and the seven runners are headed by As High Say who chases successive victories for Fergal O’Brien having scored at Newton Abbot earlier this month. Fivetotwelve (7/2) was third at Perth last time out and also enters the mix along with top-weight Found On (4/1), a winner at Leicester in December and Midnight Aurora (5/1) who represents the Skeltons.

The field is completed by Chosen Shant 13/2), Howdilyoudo (10/1) and Lost In Montmartre (12/1) who all need to improve to play a leading role here.

Elsewhere on the card, the colours of Her Majesty The Queen are in action in the Dapper Spaniel Gastro Pub Rolleston Open National Hunt Flat Race (2.45pm). The four-year-old debutant Kincardine is trained by Nicky Henderson and is from the family of top-class chaser Spanish Steps. He is the 15/8 favourite in a race which features Massimo (11/4) who represents Paul and Megan Nicholls and is a son of St Leger hero Kingston Hill. Mel Rowley has a very exciting team of young horses and is represented by 4/1 shot No Authority who cost €35,000 and is respected. Stony Man (4/1) and Kazontherazz (8/1) complete the eight runners.

Her Majesty The Queen could enjoy a double on the card with Bramley Newspaper "National Hunt" Maiden Hurdle (3.20pm) with Rapid Flight looking a leading player for Henderson. The five-year-old was still in contention when falling at the third last and is hugely respected as the 6/4 favourite, with his nearest challenger looking to be Colden’s Dream (2/1) who is related to a stack of winners and being a four-year-old gains a weight-for-age allowance. He looks the main threat along with Sounds Russian who ran a race full of promise on debut when second at Southwell over the same two and a half-mile trip. That Ships Sailed (14/1) is another to note.

Southwell Selections

1.00pm Azzuri 7/4

1.35pm Trumps Benefit 7/2

2.10pm Cat Tiger Evs

2.45pm Kincardine 15/8

3.20pm Rapid Flight 6/4

3.55pm Nobby 11/10

4.30pm As High Say 3/1