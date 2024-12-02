Southwell racer Alicia Barrett ready for inaugural Formula Woman Nations Cup World Qualifier

Southwell's Alicia Barrett will head to Dubai Autodrome this month to race in the inaugural Formula Woman Nations Cup World Qualifier.

Fifty females from 26 countries will take part in this new and ground-breaking competition – which aims to redefine the landscape for women in motorsport.

“I am excited to get this break representing England after four years of not competing in a racing car. The Nations Cup has never been done before and will bring together many talented and like-minded women,” explains Alicia.

She adds, “It has been great to see the evolution of Formula Woman over the past four years from a competition to a worldwide community with a shared love of motorsport and now, a trail-blazing global race.”

Formula Woman offers a safe and encouraging community for females in motorsport, championing what it means to be a woman in a male-dominated industry through competitions, thought-provoking events, and a range of activities and networking. The Formula Woman Nations Cup was born from its international community of over 5,000 females from all walks of life.

A former European karting champion, Alicia has been involved in motorsport since she was eight years old and currently combines working as a driver coach and mechanic with her final year degree studies at Nottingham Trent University.

As a last-minute driver replacement, Alicia made her car racing debut in October driving a Radical SR3 in wet conditions at Donington Park Circuit in Derbyshire. Despite her inexperience, she narrowly missed out on a podium, coming fourth in her class against an all-male field, including many experienced drivers, in a championship-finale race.

“Since racing karts as a junior, I’ve been wanting to move into cars but haven’t had the necessary funding to progress. So, my selection to represent England in the Formula Woman Nations Cup in a Radical SR3 is an amazing opportunity,” says Alicia.

Alicia first got involved with Formula Woman in 2021, when she entered its competition for female drivers. She has gone on to become Formula Woman Head Coach and Events Manager, setting up Arrive & Drive karting to encourage more female participation. Recently she was also selected for the 2024 cohort of McLaren Racing’s 60 Scholars - an immersive six-week course that supports and inspires the next generation of female leaders in STEM.

CEO of Formula Woman, Graeme Glew, said, “Alicia is young, confident and fast in a race car. She is the full package, and I am delighted she is getting the chance to showcase her talent in Dubai.”

The inaugural Formula Woman Nations Cup World Qualifier takes place at the Dubai Autodrome on 12th December, 2024. Fifty women will take part in a race against the clock, as they attempt to meet the qualifying time criteria for the Nations Cup race in May 2025.

Alicia is looking to raise funding for on-track practice sessions prior to the fully funded Nations Cup World Qualifier in Dubai this month. For details of sponsorship opportunities for businesses, brands, or individuals who would like to support or invest in Alicia’s future motorsport career, please email [email protected] or call 07719 014973.