Juniors William Deakin and Ben Jacks both lifted at the BPO competition in Dumfries, Scotland and both broke British records and qualified for the International Powerlifting League European Commonwealth Championships.

Stone, the 47-year-old two-times world champion, two-times European champion, four-times British champion and Scottish and Welsh title winner, who also holds British and European records, was a proud man to see his young charges do so well.

“Both lifters did absolutely amazing and they also broke British records,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Record-breaking competitive debuts for William Deakin and Ben Jacks.

“I have great confidence in both of them. They have never settled for second best from day one and these two young lads are literally starving hungry for the sport.”

In Dumfires both lifters finished in first place with the overall best total in their class, Deakin in 100kg and Jacks in 110kg.

Deakin broke the bench press record and Jacks broke the British bench press and deadlift records

Because of their great success in a very small amount of time they have now qualified for the IPL European Commonwealth Championships in only eight weeks time.

Stone, whose team train at Heanor's Full Power gym, added: I would like to thank Full Power fitness for the support and sponsorship, BSP Holdings, Nottingham ,the Traditional Meat Trade Centre in Nottingham for the endless supply of free meat, THPE in Sutton for all our quality garments, Pullum Sports and also the loving support from Shannon Sweat and Immie Wong.”

Stone is now preparing for the European Championships in July in the Czech Republic where he plans to attempt to break the British and European deadlift records in a single lift.