Sophie wins athlete of the match as Mansfield Harriers' youngsters shine at Newark

As with the first fixture a very powerful U13 girls team won the age group again.

For the U13 section Charlotte Marshall was impressive in winning both the 100/200 sprint double and put in a good long jump with Edee Gascoyne also putting in strong performances in the same three events and Maya Bonser placed fourth in the High Jump also competing in the 100 and Long Jump.

Edee, Charlotte, Maya and Sophie finished the day with a terrific 4 x 100 relay as they came home in first place.

Sophie Peet - Mansfield's star turn at Newark.

Olivia Frith took the win in the 70 Hurdle also competing with the Long Jump, Isla Millns placed second in the 1200 after competing in the Long Jump and Olivia Wright placed fourth over 800 after a very impressive heat over 200m.

Poppy Ward and Ava-Mae Vickers did a 100/Long Jump double, Charley Whysall 800, Isla Jones 1200 and Myanie Westwood 1200 Shot.

Amelia Arbon was in fine form in the U15 age group taking an impressive win at 800m, also scoring good points in the High Jump and Javelin with Maisy Slack impressive in the 1500 as she placed second.

Freya Martin took third in the Shot, fifth 200 and put in a solid run over 300m with Scarlet Jane second in the 300 and fourth in the 100m.

Darcy Knight raced over 100 and 300, Martha Walker 300 and 800, Olivia Shaw 1500 and Emily Pares 800m. The relay team of Freya, Martha, Maisy and Amelia placed fifth.

In the U11 age group Katelyn Marshall placed fifth in both the 80m plus High Jump and competed in the 600, with Daisy Rowley third in the 600 and racing the 80m.

Jessica Aplin came fifth in the Chest Push, seventh 150m and raced the 80.

Esme Evans and Catherine Rivas were kept busy with Esme competing over 80, 600, High Jump, and Catherine 150, 600 and High Jump.

Seren Jones competed in the 600 and Chest Push with Erin Pugh racing over 600.

Unfortunately, the club did not have any U11 boys compete which had a massive impact on the overall team performance.

Charlie Taylor put in his best race to date after an impressive tactical run saw him win the U15 boys 1500 with Jack Pares close behind in second.

Josh Stead put in two terrific field events, placing second in the Shot and third in the javelin.

Oliver McClemens and Finlay Strawther placed fifth in the 800 and 300 respectively with Finlay also racing the 800.

Rhys Aplin was fourth in the 100, also racing over 300, with Rowan Tomsett sixth over 200 after racing the 100.

Xander Arbon continues to impress in the U13 age group as he won the Javelin with Teddy Macintyre placing a very good second at 1500 after being ill for most of the week.

Mihnea Radu continues to score heavily in the age group with second in the 800 and fifth High Jump with Will McClemens also having a strong run over 800.