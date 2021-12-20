Ashfield gave away sloppy tries on their way to defeat at Nottingham.

The game started well with both teams stretching the defences and having a good go at each other.

But Nottingham got on the board with a penalty before making Ashfield pay for knock-ons and misplaced passes with the quick tries.

Finally Ashfield game to life with the dominant scrum releasing the backs and causing the home side a number of problems.

The pressure was rewarded when Ashfield managed to cut the gap thanks to a Gareth Purnell penalty.

But the visitors started the second half slowly and gave away two more quick converted tries to leave them up against it.

Ashfield thought they might get back into it after Nottingham were hit with a penalty and a yellow card.