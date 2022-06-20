At the CTC Sharley Park Go Tri event the club’s juniors came away with two podium places.

In the TriStar 1 race Marnie Worthington took second place in 8 mins and 10 secs while in the TriStar 2 event Evie Clifton was second in 6.44 followed by Isla Worthington (7.21) and Ruby-Grace Gregory (8.3).

In the adult race, on-form Lewis Turner narrowly missed a podium position finishing in just 17.37.

Chris Shooter on the half-marathon leg of the Outlaw Half event.

Not to be outdone, the adults came away from the Keyo Brigg Bomber standard distance triathlon with a couple of podium places of their own, despite wet and windy conditions.

Andrew Parker completed the 1.5km swim, 32 km bike and 10km run in just 2 hrs 33 mins and 53 secs with Debs Kerry hot on his heels in 2.52.39.

Evie Clifton claimed the fifth of the club’s podium places at the Staunton Harold Hall Junior Aquathlon.

She took second in the TriStar 2 event completing the 300m swim and 1.5 km run in 17 mins and 4 secs to add to her impressive run of recent results.

The club sent a large junior cohort to the Darley Moor Duathlon and some great results followed.

Seasoned racer Charlotte Alcock took the club's sixth podium place. Competing in the Youth category, she completed the race in 34 mins and 36 secs.

In the TriStar 1 race Freya Burton-Wallace finished in 18 mins and 46 secs with Marnie Worthington just behind in 19.7.

Robert Alcock completed the TriStar 2 race in just 20.8 with Evie Clifton (21.2) and Simi Mapxencar (25.52 in her first race), representing the club in the same event.

A team of four competed in the TriStar 3 race.

Oliver Allen finished in 27.37, William Swindlehurst in 28.35, Grace Sinclair 31.19 with Benjamin Parsons, in his debut event, finishing in 31.36.

In the infamous Outlaw Half Nottingham event Chris Shooter claimed a personal best.

He completed the demanding course, featuring a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike and 13.1-mile run, in the impressive time of just 4 hrs 59 mins and 7 secs, good enough to finish in the top fifth of the field.

Tony, Charlotte and Robert Alcock competed at the AJ Bell Leeds Triathlon.

Racing on the same course featured in the international relay event the following day, Tony completed the British Championships race in 2 hr 20 mins and 56 secs to place 12th nationally.

Charlotte took part in the U17s event, finishing in 39 mins and 7 secs with Robert racing strongly in the TriStar 2 event for a time of 33.19.

Rounding off a busy period for the club, Russell Sault, Cormac Allison, Seamus Allison and Louise Dobson took part in Mansfield Road Club’s Little Red Roubaix charity bike ride.

Inspired by the famous Paris Roubaix race, the 35-mile event around north-east Nottinghamshire is part on-road and part-off road to provide the challenge of a variety of riding surfaces.