Shirebrook powerlifter brings home the gold

William Drysdale returned home with a gold medal.

Shirebrook’s William Drysdale recently returned from his first major tournament in the sport of powerlifting as a champion.

Having won the Yorkshire Powerlifting Championships to qualify, William travelled to Coventry for the WPU (World Powerlifting Union) 2024 World Championships.

Though he was proudly representing his home town and helped support the England team, William was lifting as part of the official Scotland team (as he was born and raised near Fife, before moving to Shirebrook and raising his own family there for 40+ years).

William won a gold medal in the Men's -100kg Masters 6 Bench Press, breaking three World records along the way. He then won another gold medal in the Men's -100kg Masters 6 Deadlift, breaking a further three World records in that division.

As well as winning a total of two gold medals and setting six World records, William was promoted to the head of WPU Scotland. He is already training ready for 2025 and is helping prepare the Scottish team, as well as working with more local Powerlifters at the gym he trains at, Everlast Gym in Shirebrook.