Serenity Joynt flies Mansfield flag at national Schools Games finals
Mansfield Harriers star Serenity Joynt competed in the 2022 School Games National Finals at Loughborough in the Shot at the weekend, giving her an amazing competition experience with the top eight ranked athletes in the country selected to take part, writes Richard Massey.
Since 2006, the School Games National Finals (formerly known as the UK School Games) have provided the perfect opportunity for young athletes (U17s) to experience a mini-Olympics, spectate other sporting events, stay in fantastic team accommodation and competing as part of a wider team.
Unfortunately, during warm-up Serenity rolled her ankle but showed great determination to compete and launched the Shot out to a massive 11.43 metres as she held her own against the country’s best before rushing to the treatment room after the competition.
Travelling to the summer's last Charnwood Open Meeting, U13 Sophie Peet put in a great all round performance as she recorded 14.96 in the 70 Hurdles, 3.47 metres in the Long Jump and 10.72 for the Javelin.
Another of the talented group of U13 girls Scarlett Jane ran a rapid 13.98 for the 100 and leaped to 3.98 metres in the Long Jump.
Joel Brereton won his 80 metre hurdles heat in 13.04 and recorded 27.73 for 200 metres.
Tom Lilley launched the discus to a personal best 27.68 metres and Sophie Toyn ran 2.34 over 800 metres.
On the roads, three Harriers competed in the Big Half Marathon in London - an event won by Mo Farah and shown live on the BBC. Mansfield new recruit Dan Bagley showed what a fantastic signing he will be as he stormed round the course to record 69.47.
Drew Hurst and Sam Prior both put in solid runs, recording 1.26.16 and 1.30.25 respectively.
The Wilne 10K is another big local event and this year Mansfield had five representatives compete.
First back was Dave Savage, who showed a welcome return to form as he dipped under 40 minutes with a 39.41 clocking.
Claire Croll is reaping the rewards of her hard work in training, racing to a new personal best and a course PB of over 6 minutes with 48.43.
Maddy Collinge continues to inspire recording 58.06 and Pete Copcutt also dipped under the hour with 59.06.
After a spell of good training Tina Copcutt put in a solid run to record 67.29 and will be looking to see her times come down in the near future.