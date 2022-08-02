Selston's Molly Renshaw so close to 200m medal at Birmingham Commonwealth Games

The Mansfield-born 26-year-old was 2.08 seconds behind as she finished in 2.24.00 and said: “It’s always annoying coming fourth but someone has to, it’s a world class field out there.

“The time isn’t where I wanted it to be, it just wasn’t quite there today.”

“This season as a whole has been a bit of a struggle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Molly Renshaw in the 200m Breaststroke Heats.

“I was hoping to come here and go a bit faster but I don’t know if I’ve lost a bit of confidence in the 200 or if it’s just something not quite clicking, but I’m three or four seconds off my best.

“I’ll go back to the drawing board and move things on next season.”

She added: “I’ve got about five holidays back-to-back for the next month and a half so I’m completely switching off. I’ll come back next year with a fresher mind, fresher body and start again.”

Renshaw had won her heat in a time of 2:25.06 to qualify third quickest and looked assured throughout as she touched home 0.02 ahead of South Africa’s Kaylene Corbett.

South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker aced off against Aussie Jenna Strauch and finished in 2:21.92, while Strauch touched in 2:23.65 to hold off the second South African, Kaylene Corbett, for silver.