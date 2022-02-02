Selston’s Molly Renshaw secures Commonwealth Games spot for Team England

Molly Renshaw will take part in her third Commonwealth Games.

Renshaw, 25, will compete in her third Games having won silver and bronze medals in 2014 in Glasgow, in the 4x100m and 200m breaststroke respectively, then another silver in the 200m breaststroke in Gold Coast, Australia, in 2018.

She is among ten swimmers to have announced in the initial Team England selection, including Adam Peaty, Anna Hopkin and Tom Dean, who all reached the top step of the Olympic podium for Team GB last summer at the Tokyo Olympics.

Luke Greenbank and James Wilby – who also claimed medals at the rescheduled 2020 Games – are part of the selected 10, which is completed by Max Litchfield, Abbie Wood, Ben Proud and Alicia Wilson.

Every one of the 10 reached at least one individual final at Tokyo 2020, with Peaty and Dean clinching stunning golds in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke and Men’s 200m Freestyle respectively.

Grant Robins, swimming team leader for Team England said: “To have these high-quality, high-achieving ambassadors of our sport book themselves on the bus to Birmingham is inspirational for all the other potential qualifiers that are training hard right now to qualify at the British Para-Swimming Championships in Aberdeen in February and the British Championships in Sheffield in April.

“These swimmers performed with distinction in Tokyo and I hope they can light up the pool again in July for Team England.”

Mark England, Team England’s Chef de Mission, said: “This is an exceptionally high-calibre swimming team to represent Team England at Birmingham this summer.

“Off the back of our first team announcement for triathlon, we’re starting to build momentum towards Games time.

“It’s brilliant to announce such an experienced group of swimmers, with eight having competed at a Commonwealth Games before – and I look forward to the swimming team building in the coming months.”