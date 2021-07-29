Selston's Molly Renshaw ready to go for Olympic glory after making

Molly Renshaw will race for gold in the Women's 200m Breaststroke final tomorrow morning. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Renshaw was third fastest in her semi-final with a time of 2.22.70.

“I went out pretty well, struggled a little bit down the last 50 so hopefully we can improve on that tomorrow,” she said.

“I went out trying to be brave and keeping up with Lilly [King] because I know that she goes out fast. I tried to stick with her and then down the last 50, everything seemed to go a bit numb.

“Tomorrow the focus needs to be on keeping the technique strong and hopefully that will bring me home faster.”

She will hope to continue Team GB’s current success story in the pool and will line up against team-mate, training partner, and close friend Abbie Wood

“The team in general is just doing amazing, with three golds already,” added Renshaw. “We’ve already smashed any performance we’ve had in a very long time. I’m planning on riding along the ride with the team.

“There have been so many highs and lows, I think I’ve cried every day with happy tears and sad tears. Yesterday I was glad to get going and hopefully tomorrow I can push it on again.”