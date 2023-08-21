Season of success for Mansfield Harriers in Derby Runner BDL competition

The 40 competing athletes put in a superb performance and although team and series awards are not out yet it looks like the Mansfield team effort was enough for wins at Shipley in all three competitions, women, men and combined.

Waiting official confirmation, it would look like the club has won several individual age group medals and team honours in both the men and combined event plus a podium place in the ladies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Boswell had his best race of the summer, placing second out of a field of 184 men and has been a massive asset to the club since his move earlier in the year with junior Ed Sankey sixth, Brad Caress eighth, Dave Cass 10th Adam Wright 14th and Martin Fickling 25th completing the scoring team.

Lewis Boswell - best race of the summer.

Jack Cooke was next home in 33rd followed by George Holden 38th, Ben Mcclemens 42nd, Wayne Lowe 45th, Fraser Bain 49th, Greg Holden 56th, Andy Walker 58th, Dave Savage 66th, Will Sankey 79th, Oliver Adams 85th, Paul Castledine 88th, Neil Halstead 95th, Mark Fickling 106th, Mark Burr145th, Geoff Voce 152nd, Pete Copcutt 166th and Shaun Arrowsmith 167th.

The Mansfield women had Helen Jones first home, sixth out of 109, juniors Amelia Corke 10th and Sophie Toyn 12th were next in, with Hannah Jones in 15th closing the team. Alice Mortiboy was 20th with Izzy Westwood 40th, Nic Hubbard 44th, Sharon Armitage 49th, Lorraine Kuchta 74th, Michelle Simpkin 81st, Heather Barber 83rd, Gemma Bacon 84th, Sian Thornton 85th, Jo Horan 90th, Carol Fickling 98th, Sue Lomas 105th and Tina Copcutt 109th.

The Newark Half Marathon is a popular summer event for local athletes and this year Mansfield had six athletes compete with Neil Kennedy having a superb run to record a time of 82.22 for 68th, closely followed by James Mee, 79th in 83.41.