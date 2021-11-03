Sam Connors keen to impress in all formats for Derbyshire

Sam Conners wants to perform across all formats next season. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

After a bright start to the 2021 campaign, Conners’ progress was halted by injury, which saw him miss all white ball cricket before he made his County Championship return against Middlesex at the end of August.

He made the new ball his own in red ball cricket, developing a reputation for taking early wickets, although the young quick has been vocal about wanting to carry that momentum into later spells, something he aims to work on over the winter.

After claiming 26 LV= County Championship wickets at an average of 28.84 last season, Conners wants to showcase what he can do with a white ball too.

“It was a frustrating season for me, because it started off so well,” he said.

“I picked up momentum in the red ball games and was really looking forward to the white ball stuff, but then I picked up an injury and it put a big dampener on everything. After having two months out, I was raring to go for the final four games and I would like to think I did okay in those fixtures.

“So there was some good and some bad, but you take it all in your stride. I’ve missed most of the white ball games in three of the last four seasons, so hopefully next season I can have a real good go at it.