Run Through team up with Mansfield District Council for brand new 10k race in the town

RunThrough, the UK's largest and Europe’s fastest growing running events company, has announced a collaboration with Mansfield District Council for a new Mansfield 10k race, set to take place on Sunday, September 8th.

This unique road-closed 10k event will kick off and conclude in the town centre, offering participants a fast and scenic course comprising two laps around the town and its picturesque surroundings.

The route is designed not only for participants to achieve their personal bests but also for spectators to cheer on runners at multiple points along the way.

“This collaboration with Mansfield District Council marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for RunThrough,” said Run Through race director Rob Sullivan.

“We're thrilled to bring the Mansfield 10k to the local community, providing a platform for runners to challenge themselves and enjoy a fantastic day out.”

Executive Mayor of Mansfield Andy Abrahams, agreed, saying: “We are really pleased to be supporting the Mansfield 10K again this year and hosting it in the town centre.

“I myself will be participating, as I did in 2019.

“Events such as this demonstrate our potential as a destination place to not just visit but also host large-scale events.

“I look forward to working with RunThrough on this endeavour and with our local businesses.

“This will be a fantastic day for everyone in the family, from those who have never run before all the way through to our competitive runners.

“Not only is it a chance to put Mansfield on the map nationally, but it also provides the opportunity to raise awareness of health and wellbeing in the wider community.

“This partnership signifies our collective dedication to promoting fitness, wellbeing, and a love for running within the community.”

One of the highlights of the Mansfield 10k is its road-closed status, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all participants.

So whether aiming to set a new personal best or seeking a fun morning out, the Mansfield 10k promises a memorable run for all.

In addition to the main event, the day will feature a 1km Junior race, making it an inclusive and enjoyable experience for the whole family.

Participants can look forward to a unique themed medal awaiting them at the finish line, adding an extra touch of excitement to their accomplishment.

Registration for the Mansfield 10k is now open, and participants are encouraged to secure their spot.

RunThrough will organise and deliver 240 events in 2024 including the Run Aintree series, as well as other prominent events such as the Cheshire 10k and 10 mile and the Warrington Running Festival.