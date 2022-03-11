Mansfield Rugby Club receives community donation to aid player safeguarding

Mansfield Rugby Club are presented with the new flags and a cheque for £850.

The club is home to several senior teams, as well as junior boys and girls teams ranging from under 7s to under 18s, and is a Community Amateur Sports Club that relies on donations and sponsorship in order to continue running.

When all teams are playing at home, there can be over 200 juniors to organise at any one time, meaning co-ordinating playing teams, training groups and visiting teams into sections around the playing pitches is complicated and can be a bit of a scrum.

Having to be in the right place at the right time can be confusing and therefore presents a potential safety and safeguarding issue. This identified a need to put up colour coded marker flags and corresponding signage to help all players clearly pick out where they need to be.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Foster, marketing officer at Mansfield Rugby Club, said: “The Society’s donation means a lot to the club. The signage and flags are a massive boost to the way we can run the club, organise training and game days by clearly signposting to our younger players where they need to be.”

Richard Crisp, commercial development executive at the Mansfield, added: