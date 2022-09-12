Ross Lamb shines in Mansfield as Tour of Britain comes to premature end in his hometown

After finishing 76th, 83rd, 91st and 76th on the first four stages, Lamb, of the Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling Team, stormed to 35th in Mansfield, finishing 91st overall.

Once again fans lined the routes before the final three stages were abandoned and the overall winner declared as Spaniard Gonzalo Serrano (Movistar Team), who was leading after Nottinghamshire's stage five.

Additionally, the respective classification leaders – Tom Pidcock (Dodl by AJ Bell points), Mathijs Paasschens (ŠKODA King of the Mountains) and Matthew Teggart (Sportsbreaks.com sprints) – were also be declared the winners of those competitions.

Ross Lamb in action on his way into hometown Mansfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winner in Mansfield was Belgian rider Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe), who sprinted to the biggest victory of his career. The Belgian got the better of Stanisław Aniołkowski (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB), while Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) also got involved in the sprint to finish third, claiming four seconds.

Meeus had the speed to come from behind Aniołkowski’s wheel in the final metres, and to hold off the charge from Pidcock behind him.

Meeus said: “The sprint was perfect, also the timing was right. It is a wonderful feeling to be back on top of the podium after all the setbacks I had so far this season.”