Rok-Ard kickboxers are fighting fit after pandemic

Some of the Rok-Ard kickboxers after their gradings.

Lead instructor Georgina Smedley has had to resort to online training sessions in recent weeks, but was able to help several students complete a grading session last weekend that had been delayed due to the numerous restrictions in place.

And she says it’s been a long wait for some to get their belts.

She said: “Some haven’t had gradings for two years, so I was keen get them back at it and arrange a grading as soon as I could to make up for lost time.

"We’ve lots of new starters and I’ve been running free sessions on Facebook since we went into lockdown to help keep everyone active.”

Rok-Ard Kickboxing, based at South Normanton Scout Hut, was formed in 2001 by Dave Vickers, who handed over the reins to Georgina – a member since the age of five-years-old – at the end of last year.

And she’s now keen to see it continue going from strength to strength and remain a real community asset to the people of South Normanton.

She said: “It was a real honour and privilege that Dave asked me to take over the running of the club, as it’s been a big part of my life since I was little and in the town I’ve grown up in.

"We were only able to have two sessions before we got put into tier four and then couldn’t get back together for a while. Now we’re hoping to push on again. We’re at capacity membership-wise at the moment due to the restrictions still in place but hopefully we can have more very soon.

"As well as myself, we have coaches Richard and Daisy, who are both black belts, and my partner Carl who are all incredible in supporting me.

"Everyone does it on a voluntary basis and the club is one of the cheapest in the area as it’s not about making profit, more about the community aspect.

"We have members aged from five-years-old up to some in their 40s. Some of the younger ones’ parents even used to be members with Dave in the past so it’s good to keep that family feel going.”