Rising star Albie Walker wins county U18 golf title at the age of 10

Albi Walker with NUGC deputy president Richard Bonello and his trophy.

Already playing off a handicap of 16, Albie is the son of former Mansfield Town youngster Jamie Walker and the grandson of Phill Walker, former Chesterfield and Rotherham striker Phil Walker, so sporting prowess is very much in the blood.

Albie won the prestigious Cyril Sellick Memorial U18 trophy at Rushcliffe Golf Club, shooting a gross round of 85, net 67, with star Coxmoor professionals Oliver Wilson and Greg Owen both previous winners of the same trophy in their formative years.

Second was Oakmere’s Jack Bradley, who carded an impressive net 69 with Norwood Park’s Ben Staniforth third on 71.

Proud dad Jamie said: “Albie started playing golf when he was three years old at Rufford Park Golf club, spending time with his parents and grandparents chipping and putting for hours.

“This led to having lessons with Richard Beastall and James Thompson, who have helped his development and also to find the enjoyment and fun in what is a such a great sport.

“His own enthusiasm and his desire to constantly improve and learn new skills has helped Albie to achieve so much at such a young age.

“He also enjoys swimming and playing the piano in his spare time - currently working on his Grade 3.

“As well as playing and competing with some very talented golfers in his age group he’s also won some great events.

“His improvement and commitment to the game has led to him representing the county.”

Albie is in Year 6 at St Philip Neri with St Bede Academy in Mansfield and his previous successes include being the Robert Rock Junior Tour Champion in 2019 and 2020 and Nottinghamshire County Champion 2016-2019.

Abie also finished in fourth place in the 2021 USKIDS British Championship as well as securing fifth place in the Wee Wonders British and Irish Championship in 2021.

If anyone interested in the game of golf would like to follow his journey on Twitter his name is Albie7walker.