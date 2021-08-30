Richard Bostock believes Cuckney CC paid price for lack of experience as title hopes end

Will Butler's 64 against Kimberley was not enough to prevent a four wicket defeat.

They were beaten by Kimberley and Papplewick & Linby during last weekend’s double header to end all hope.

Cuckney had topped the table earlier in the campaign but lost their two pro players late in the campaign.

“It is a disappointing weekend really, it hurts a bit more when you get so close,” admitted Cuckney’s assistant captain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Bostock bowled a tight spell during Cuckney's defeat to Papplewick.

“Kimberley batted well and knocked off a score we thought would be enough, we didn't perform as well as we could.

“We lost our pros for the year in the latter stages of the campaign. It was really telling.

“The bit of extra experience from the pros would probably have seen us over the line in both games.

“It was good to be involved in all competitions and play for trophies.

“At the start of the season we knew we could be up there, but we had some young lads coming through and it would be a task.

“I feel like we got on the wrong side of a couple of results in a weird season.

“When we were top it felt like a false position because teams had games in hand and had to play each other.

“We had to keep winning to stay in front and we faltered in the last two weeks. We didn’t have the experience to see us over the line.”

But he is keen to take the positives out of the campaign and believes the players will benefit from the experience of a tough season.

“It is good for them (the younger players) to be in these positions and battles,” he added. “It is obviously good to get over the line and win trophies, but you learn from defeats like this.

“This time around we couldn’t get it done, everyone stood up at some point in the season and we will all learn from it.

“It has been a tough season. We have had things go against us like points deductions and games called off, but we got through the season pretty well.”

Cuckney have the chance of still adding silverware after qualifying for the end of season Dan Sutton Trophy after securing a top four position.

And Bostock is keen to end the campaign on a high.

“We want to take a trophy home, there are not many teams that get as far in the season as we have and can still win things,” he said.

“The final will be the last game of the season and the one that is remembered. To still have a chance of winning something is brilliant and we are aiming for that trophy and to take positives from the season.