Records and a medal for Molly Renshaw in Abu Dhabi at World Short Course Swimming Championships
Selston’s Molly Renshaw twice broke the women’s British 100m breaststroke record at this week’s World Short Course Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi – before then claiming a bronze medal in the 200m.
Renshaw, 25, swam a qualifying time of 1:04.43 in the semi-final, 0.29 seconds quicker than her previous best, before then following it up with 1:04.37 in the final to finish in fifth place overall in the venue’s 25m pool.
Those swims gave her good momentum as she prepared for her favoured event in the final day of action in the 200m breaststroke on Tuesday, qualifying third fastest for the final and then managing to secure a podium place in third in a time of 2:17.96 – only 0.11 seconds behind winner Emily Escobedo.
Renshaw also competed in the 50m Breaststroke event earlier in the competition but was beaten in a swim-off by Florine Gaspard of Belgium and missed out on a semi-final spot.