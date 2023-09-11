Watch more videos on Shots!

Teodor Kisyov, who is 26-years-old and originally from Kardzhali in Bulgaria, came to the UK in 2017 and at Eltham lifted a new British record of 170kg as he broke records in both the 75kg and 82kg deadlift categories.

Team head Craig Stone said: “Teodor has a very bright future in powerlifting.

“He next has the Open British Championships coming up and he also has the IPL World Championships in Coventry.”

Rising star Teodor Kisyov with his trophy.

Stone, 47, is a two-times world champion, two-times European champion, four-times British champion and Scottish and Welsh title winner, and also holds British and European records.

But he is facing the end of his own glittering career as he brings on the next generation of champions at Sutton's Lammas Centre.

“Unfortunately I was diagnosed with heart failure last year and had a heart attack in January of this year,” he said.

“ After a family meeting and a great debate I will be attempting to break British, European and world records in one single lift for my last competition.

“I will always keep training as powerlifting is a massive part of my life but, as regards competing, it’s time to hang up the belt for me.”