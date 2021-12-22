Colchester have the most valuable squad, in terms of the pound signs anyway, in large part to Charlie Daniels. He is the only League Two player given a value of over £1m - being valued at £1.44m.

RANKED: Who are the top ten most valuable League Two players - and how many Mansfield Town players are in there?

Colchester United are revealed to have the most valuable squad in League Two, according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 2:46 pm

Perhaps that is no surprise when you look at exactly which players make up this list of top ten most valuable players, revealed from low to high.

1. Tommy Smith (Colchester United)

Centre-back Tommy Smith is a full international having played 38 times for New Zealand. He comes with a market value of £585,000.

2. Stephen Ward (Walsall)

Stephen Ward comes with vast experience having played 222 times for Wolves and 101 times for Burnley. He has been capped 50 times by the Republic of Ireland and is Walsall's biggest asset at £653,000.

3. Glenn Wheelan (Bristol Rovers)

Defensive midfielder Glenn Whelan is valued at £720,000. He is another League Two player with vast experience having played Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke and Aston Villa. He has been capped 91 times for the Republic of Ireland.

4. Jonathan Williams (Swindon Town)

Welsh international Jonny Williams joined Swindon this season on a one year deal from Cardiff. He became one of the most valued players in the league at £740,000.

