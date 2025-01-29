Rainworth & Blidworth Boxing Club reopens after huge facelift

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rainworth and Blidworth Boxing Club has officially reopened following huge and essential improvements at their premises.

The club had successfully raised over £120,000 to help fund works, with £100,000 also awarded from Newark and Sherwood District Council through the Government's Rural England Prosperity Fund and UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The funding facilitated the construction of a mezzanine floor, the purchase of new equipment, and various electrical and safety works.

These enhancements have significantly expanded the floor space, increasing the number of users able to safely access the club by up to 75 individuals per week, whilst safeguarding the club for existing local users.

Back in business - Rainworth & Blidworth Boxing Club is open again after huge facelift on premises.

The project also included £20,000 in match funding secured by the club via Nottinghamshire County Council and was completed just in time for the formal re-opening.

Coun Claire Penny, portfolio holder for sustainable economic development, said: “It’s a proud day to know we’ve played a significant role in enabling this club to grow and improve their facilities.

“This is a club that is incredibly important to the community and this funding will keep it safeguarded for many years to come.

“Boxing clubs like this give young people a chance to learn and get involed in something they’re passionate about and allows them to focus on their wellbeing and mental health.

“Clubs like this are pivotal to thriving communities and it’s fantastic to see it expand and grow enabling more people to benefit from it.”

The club works with several local community groups and schools, giving residents from the age of eight upwards of all abilities access to boxing.

But it is more than just a sports venue as it plays a vital role in the physical and mental development of local people, developing fitness, confidence and an understanding of healthy eating and lifestyle in an inclusive and safe environment.

Ladies’ and men’s only fitness classes are also held twice a week at the club and are well-attended.

Boxing coach Malcolm Hall said: “Head coach Seb Selby has done an amazing job over the years to grow the club his passion for boxing and has inspired many young people, who have benefited from being part of a fantastic community club and everything that the sport of boxing offers.

“The funding to improve the facilities and increase the capacity of the gym was vital.

“Youngsters were having to pair up on bags and equipment and we were very limited on space.

“The new mezzanine floor will address this and enable even more people from the communities of Rainworth, Blidworth and surrounding areas to have a safe place to train, grow as individuals, face challenges head on and achieve their dreams.’’

Co Coun Scott Carlton, cabinet member for communities and public health, added: “This is a great example of how the Local Communities Fund is helping grassroot sports clubs thrive. Clubs like this are at the heart of communities.”