Quartet of Nottinghamshire's County Championship fixtures are announced

Four of Notts' County Championship games have been scheduled.

Notts will recommence their quest for glory on 30 August away to Somerset at the Cooper Associates County Ground, before hosting Lancashire at Trent Bridge starting on 5 September.

The Green and Golds then travel south to the Ageas Bowl to play Hampshire from 12-15 September, ahead of a closing round against Yorkshire six days later at Trent Bridge.

In all but the opening round, play will start at 10:30am, with the fixture against Somerset beginning at 11am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We know those top division games will be tough, with really good teams, but we will go in having found a way of playing successful Championship cricket and that will be important,” said Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores.

“There’s lots of white ball cricket to focus on for the next few weeks, then it will be back to the red ball and everyone will be raring to go for the run in to the end of the season.

“One of the biggest challenges will be how quickly teams reconnect to that format, and we feel we will be well placed to do that because we have a squad of players who are totally committed to the red ball game.”

The LV= Insurance County Championship First Division features the top two sides from each of the three preliminary groups, with Warwickshire the other team from Group One to join the table topping Green and Golds in the first tier.

With Nottinghamshire having played against the Edgbaston outfit twice in the group stages, the sides will not meet again, but, instead, half of the total points accrued from those fixtures will be carried through to Division One.

The side that finishes first in the division after the four rounds will become the 2021 County Champions, with the top two teams going on to compete for the Bob Willis Trophy in a five-day fixture at Lord’s.