The 14-year-old Samworth Academy student wowed crowds at Kirkby Leisure Centre during the Revolution Elite Combat Championships which provide MMA, K1 and boxing promotion on a ‘high level platform’ for both amateur and professional fighters.

Tyler is skilled in MMA, so he is all-rounded in martial arts and fights with Revolution Gym in Sutton, run by Neil Huntley.

When it comes to fighting Tyler wants to perfect his striking before focusing on ground work so leads in K1 – a fighting format that combines the most skilful and effective elements of all martial arts.

Tyler Spencer working with his coach, Gabor Szabo.

With the ‘K’ in its name referring to just three of them – karate, kickboxing and kung-fu.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Tyler this month secured the area title for K1 and is set to fight for his country in the European Cup Championships in Hungary next week.

Tyler said he is immensely proud to have the official sponsorship of the National Union of Mineworkers, the union of his granddad and former miner, Alan Spencer.

When asked about the sport, he said: “Everyone is so nice, there are no egos. It is all good and it is like a second home. I am ready for future fights and look forward to progressing with this.

“It is what I want to be doing professionally.”

Tyler’s dad, Ashley Spencer, could not “praise” the sport enough for how it has helped his son with confidence.

He said: “So much characteristics, character building and confidence – as a father, seeing my son grow in this sport, he is progressing so much in all aspects of his life. It is amazing.”

Tyler first joined the gym at 12-years-old and now trains daily, regularly running 15k and partaking in several training sessions a week.

Gabor Szabo, Tyler’s coach, said: “He is progressing with all the training we do. Two group sessions a week, plus private sessions too. It is phenomenal to see how much he has improved.

“This is how it goes and when you put the work into it, it will definitely pay off.