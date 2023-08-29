News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

Prestigious Tour of Britain to start Stage Four at Sherwood Forest this week

The prestigious Tour of Britain cycle race returns to the area on Wednesday as Sherwood Forest provides the venue to start Stage Four.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 29th Aug 2023, 13:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 13:01 BST

This will be Tour’s fourth visit to Nottinghamshire in seven years and represents another chance for the sprinters.

Despite being the third longest stage of the race, the route between the Sherwood Forest visitor centre near Edwinstowe and the finish at Newark features a little over 1,200m of climbing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The National Trust site of Clumber Park, Worksop, Retford, Southwell, Tuxford, and Collingham will feature along the route.

The Tour of Britain on a previous visit at Newstead Abbey.The Tour of Britain on a previous visit at Newstead Abbey.
The Tour of Britain on a previous visit at Newstead Abbey.
Most Popular

The peloton will also pass the Tom Simpson Memorial in Harworth, which celebrates the life of the 1965 world road race champion.

The winner of the race’s second visit to Newark will be crowned close to the banks of the River Trent and just a short distance from the town’s famous castle and spectacular St Mary Magdalene’s Church.

Last year the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced just after 6.30pm on Friday, 9th September just a couple of hours after riders had rolled in to Mansfield town centre to cheers at the end of stage five of the seven-stage race.

The final three stages were abandoned in respect of her passing and Mansfield declared the end of the Tour with Gonzalo Serrano, of Movistar Team, named the winner.

Colombian sprinter Fernando Gaviria triumphed when the race last finished in Newark six years ago.

Related topics:NottinghamshireElizabeth II