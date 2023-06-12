Prague date as Mansfield Harriers' Paige Roadley wins her first national 800m title

After a close first lap, Paige and one rival were left to battle it out on the second lap and a negative split saw her pull away from her competition in the last 200m to record 2.20.9 with second and third both recording 2.24.3.

Having already done a qualifying time and taking the win in the Championships, Paige has now been selected to run for the British Police at the European Championships in Prague during August.

Jordan Boam raced at the same event over 5000m and in challenging conditions placed fifth as he dipped just under 16 minutes.

Kris and Claire Watson at the Mull of Kintyre.

Mansfield had a great weekend at the Senior and U20 Midland Championships, also at Nuneaton coming away with a gold, two silver and one bronze medal.

Brandon Lee was impressive in the Triple Jump taking gold with a massive leap of 13.63m.

Johar Ali took silver in the U20 800m, losing out by 0.03 of a second in a desperate fight to the line.

Josh Yanney placed fourth in the 100m with 11.32 and James Flint recorded 52.25 in the 400 heats.

Paige Roadley after winning her 800m title.

After an impressive 21.98 for 200 in his heat, Rhys Elias picked up a niggle and unfortunately had to withdraw from his final.

In the senior events Alex Hampson picked up silver in the 800, recording 1.53.26 and narrowly missing the win by 0.11 of a second.

Paige Roadley took bronze in the ladies 800 with a superb new best time of 2.19.9.

On the roads Kristian and Claire Watson travelled to the North of Scotland to visit family and during the time they raced the iconic Mull of Kintyre Half Marathon and 10K respectively.

The race, based at Campbeltown, is one of most popular in the UK and often sells out within hours of entries being available.

Kristian put in another impressive performance as he won the Half by over six minutes recording 1 hour 11.13.