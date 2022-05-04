Pleasure and pain for Kyle Ryde at Oulton Park in British Superbikes battles

The Jacksdale star took his first pole position, a podium place and 35 points over the weekend, which was also the first of two Milwaukee Spring Grand Slam events, a six-race sub-contest.

While Ryde couldn’t keep pace with his team-mate Bradley Ray throughout the weekend, who won two of the three races and finished third in the other, the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha rider still put in some good performances at a track he admits has never been among his favourites.

But having taken third in race one having qualified in pole position, then after claiming fourth place in race two, Ryde was ruled out of podium contention in race three following arm pump issues which resurfaced towards the end of the previous race.

Kyle Ryde in action at Oulton Park last weekend. Photo by Michael Hallam.

That will now require surgery next week, with Ryde next in action at Donington Park over the weekend of May 20-22.

Race one saw Ryde on pole alongside Josh Brookes and Luke Mossey for the 14-lap battle, but having led for much of the first lap was then overtaken by Rory Skinner and Ray and settled in behind the former.

With Ray well ahead and the race into its final two laps, a heavy crash involving Dave Johnson saw the red flag out and the race declared complete due to the distance covered, meaning Ryde took third having been unable to overhaul Skinner.

Race two was the first race of the second day of racing at Oulton Park and saw Ray take the lead ahead of Ryde, Lee Jackson and Skinner.

Ray’s pace was outstanding and he, Ryde and Jackson opened up a good gap on those behind until the safety car was deployed due to a crash further back on lap eight, after which Ryde came under pressure from Jackson to whom he finally succumbed.

Leon Haslam then joined the scene to take Skinner and then Ryde and move into third, Ryde holding Skinner off to eventually take fourth.