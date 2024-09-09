PICTURE GALLERY: Weekend of golden glory for Mansfield Paralympics star Charlotte Henshaw

John Lomas
By John Lomas

Chad Sports Editor

Published 9th Sep 2024, 13:28 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2024, 14:32 BST
Mansfield's Charlotte Henshaw enjoyed a fantastic Paris Paralympics as she won two Para-Canoe gold medals.

Here are some images of an amazing weekend to remember at her fifth Paralympics.

Charlotte Henshaw celebrates winning the Women's Va'a 200m final.

1.

Charlotte Henshaw celebrates winning the Women's Va'a 200m final. Photo: Steph Chambers

The Va'a podium - Hope Gordon, Charlotte Henshaw and Yongyuan Zhong.

2.

The Va'a podium - Hope Gordon, Charlotte Henshaw and Yongyuan Zhong. Photo: Steph Chambers

Charlotte with her Va'a gold.

3.

Charlotte with her Va'a gold. Photo: Steph Chambers

Hope Gordon and Charlotte Henshaw show off their Va'a medals.

4.

Hope Gordon and Charlotte Henshaw show off their Va'a medals. Photo: Steph Chambers

