PICTURE GALLERY: Weekend of golden glory for Mansfield Paralympics star Charlotte Henshaw

Mansfield's Charlotte Henshaw enjoyed a fantastic Paris Paralympics as she won two Para-Canoe gold medals.
Here are some images of an amazing weekend to remember at her fifth Paralympics.
1.
Charlotte Henshaw celebrates winning the Women's Va'a 200m final. Photo: Steph Chambers
2.
The Va'a podium - Hope Gordon, Charlotte Henshaw and Yongyuan Zhong. Photo: Steph Chambers
3.
Charlotte with her Va'a gold. Photo: Steph Chambers
4.
Hope Gordon and Charlotte Henshaw show off their Va'a medals. Photo: Steph Chambers