Peter Moores happy to have Dane Paterson back at Nottinghamshire

Dane Paterson will return to Nottinghamshire next summer. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The South Africa international enjoyed a fruitful 2021 campaign, collecting 54 wickets at 17.98 apiece as the Green and Golds achieved a third place finish in the LV= Insurance County Championship.

Peter Moores praised the contribution of the 32-year-old’s character, as well as his performances on the field.

“We couldn’t get Dane over from South Africa in what should have been his first year with us in 2020 due to Covid, so it was great to finally get him through the gates of Trent Bridge prior to the start of last season,” recalled the Head Coach.

“Dane is a player who relishes the battle, which is important, but I also love the way he threw himself into forming relationships with his teammates and colleagues, and they all took to him very quickly.

“It’s a credit to him that he bought into the club’s culture and understood what it meant to play for Notts.

“He sacrificed a lot in being with us in 2021, actually, leaving his partner and young son behind because they weren’t able to travel.”

Paterson revealed that a combination of feeling welcome at the club and his ambitions within the game were at the heart of his decision to return.

“It is an honour to represent Nottinghamshire, and to have the opportunity to return for 2022 is really exciting,” he added.