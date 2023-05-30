Paul and his family have the trust close to their hearts after the tragic death of his son Danny in Amsterdam last year.

Paul competed with 18 other supporters of the trust to raise funds to help educate young people about knife crime and raised a massive £1020 plus gift aid.

The family also had the pleasure of meeting Brooke Kinsella on the day who is the founder of the Ben Kinsella Trust. Paul covered the race in an impressive 1.40.43 for 3098th place out of a field of close to 20,000.

Paul Castledine - charity run at Hackney Half Marathon.

The family continue to support the Trust and are holding Dannyfest on 17th June in Leeds where Danny was at university and continue with the clothing line and other activities through drippylikedanny.co.uk.

