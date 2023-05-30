News you can trust since 1952
Paul Castledine's Hackney run boosts Ben Kinsella Trust fund

Mansfield Harriers' Paul Castledine travelled to London last week to compete in the Hackney Half Marathon to support the Ben Kinsella Trust which has the aim of stopping knife crime after the murder of Ben.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 30th May 2023, 09:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 09:04 BST

Paul and his family have the trust close to their hearts after the tragic death of his son Danny in Amsterdam last year.

Paul competed with 18 other supporters of the trust to raise funds to help educate young people about knife crime and raised a massive £1020 plus gift aid.

The family also had the pleasure of meeting Brooke Kinsella on the day who is the founder of the Ben Kinsella Trust. Paul covered the race in an impressive 1.40.43 for 3098th place out of a field of close to 20,000.

Paul Castledine - charity run at Hackney Half Marathon.
The family continue to support the Trust and are holding Dannyfest on 17th June in Leeds where Danny was at university and continue with the clothing line and other activities through drippylikedanny.co.uk.

A small group of Mansfield athletes made the short journey to Loughborough to compete at the first midweek Charnwood open meeting.

The 800m runners were on fire with Alex Hampson recording 1.52.91, Bens Smith 1.53.80, U17 Eddie Holden 2.01.46 and U15 Florence Kenney 2.30.17. Sophie Peet managed a PB of 14.46 for 100m and 3.91m for the Long Jump with lead speed coach Martin White clocking 12.57 for the 100. Maya Bonser had a Long Jump PB of 3.99 and 1.15m in the High Jump. Freya Lowe launched the Shot out to 7.98m and ran the 200 in 29.49.

