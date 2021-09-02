Paralympics final for Mansfield star Charlotte Henshaw
Mansfield's Charlotte Henshaw goes for Paralympic gold in the KL2 canoe sprint in Tokyo at 3.04am UK time on Friday morning
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 1:55 pm
And she looked in fine form yesterday at the Sea Forest Waterway, winning her heat in a Paralympics best time of 52.794 to go straight to the final and avoid the semis.
“I put down a good performance, for me it was about blowing the cobwebs away, after 24 months without a race on the international stage,” said the 34-year-old.
“I am immensely proud to be in the final. I didn’t even know that was a Paralympic best time!”
Former swimmer Henshaw is the Games for the first time since switching sports in 2017 after bagging bronze and silver in the pool in London and Rio.