Paralympics final for Mansfield star Charlotte Henshaw

Charlotte Henshaw reacts after winning her heat of the canoe sprint women's kayak single (KL2 200m).

And she looked in fine form yesterday at the Sea Forest Waterway, winning her heat in a Paralympics best time of 52.794 to go straight to the final and avoid the semis.

“I put down a good performance, for me it was about blowing the cobwebs away, after 24 months without a race on the international stage,” said the 34-year-old.

“I am immensely proud to be in the final. I didn’t even know that was a Paralympic best time!”